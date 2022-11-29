Burton steps down as TNG managing director

Paul Burton has stepped down as managing director of TNG Limited to pursue new career opportunities after 16 years of service to the company.

He has agreed to continue to provide strategic advice and assistance on a consultancy basis to facilitate a smooth and efficient handover to the board and new CEO, once that appointment is made.

TNG non-executive chairman, Neil Biddle, said the board had reached agreement with Burton on the terms of his departure, allowing him to move on with his career and pursue new opportunities in the resources sector.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Paul for his extensive contribution to TNG over the past 16 years, including 11 years as managing director and two years before that as CEO. The Mount Peake deposit was discovered by Paul and, over the past decade, he has worked incredibly hard to advance the project to become one of the largest new critical mineral development projects in the world,” he said.

“In the process, he has built strong relationships with Tier 1 engineering groups and off-takers, built a strong rapport with government agencies and landowner groups and lined up significant conditional funding support to take the project forward to the next level. In the process, he has created a strong platform for the new leadership at TNG to move forward.”

Meanwhile, Grant Wilson has been elected as the chair of directors at the company’s annual general meeting.

TNG is a Perth based resource and mineral processing technology company focussing on building a world-scale strategic metals business based on its flagship Mount Peake vanadium-titanium-iron project in the Northern Territory.

TNG is also advancing a green energy strategy with the dual objective of offsetting carbon emissions from its planned future operations and generating new business opportunities in the alternative energy market to create additional shareholder value, with a focus on green hydrogen and vanadium redox flow batteries.