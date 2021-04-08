Building the nation’s mining infrastructure

National construction company, Ahrens, is meeting the infrastructure needs of the mining sector in the most regional and remote areas

Keeping the wheels of the nation’s mining industry turning takes the right resources.

Australia’s key mining players are demanding suppliers who can deliver high quality services in even the most remote areas.

Ahrens has a long history of delivering quality mining projects and services as a trusted partner to Australia’s leading resource companies.

They specialise in working in remote locations and their significant pool of in-house labour, trades, plant, and equipment enable them to mobilise at short notice to meet the tightest deadlines.

To best service the mining sector, Ahrens are strategically located in key mining regions including Newman and Port Hedland in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, and Olympic Dam in South Australia. To support their mining operations, Ahrens have hi-tech fabrication facilities in Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland.

Ahrens have invested in each of these sites to ensure they are fully equipped to meet the service demands of their resource partners.

Their Olympic Dam facility features a machining workshop and a light and heavy fabrication workshop.

Specialising in non-process infrastructure, Ahrens have a specialist projects team to deliver key projects at Olympic Dam, which have included the delivery of camp and village accommodation, civil works, control rooms, offices and amenities, vehicle and maintenance workshops, warehouses, airport upgrade works, electrical light and power, energy management and mining maintenance and shutdowns.

In Western Australia, Ahrens’ Newman facility includes a mechanical workshop with fabrication and detailing capabilities, including full blast and paint.

Ahrens have built a reputation in the west for their design and construct capabilities and in particular their building services for townships in the Pilbara region.

Key works include structural mechanical and piping, civil works & concrete, HVAC, air conditioning and mechanical ventilation, data and communications, fire services, mould remediation, electrical and instrumentation, and security and access control.

More recently, Ahrens have been increasingly in demand for their water specialist skills and delivering water storage solutions for various mining applications.

Ahrens’ competitive advantage in delivering these mining services capabilities are an experienced pool of in-house trades, including asbestos removal, demolition, painting, electrical, plumbing, tiling, carpentry, cabinet making, gyprocking, roofing, boilermaking, fencing and landscaping.

It is this diverse range of capabilities teamed with proven experience and a truly national footprint that have seen Ahrens affirm their place as a one-stop shop for services to the mining sector.

Learn more about Ahrens’ project experience for the mining sector at www.ahrens.com.au/mlp