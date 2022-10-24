Budget boost for Nyrstar zinc smelter

The Federal Government is strengthening Tasmania and the nation’s manufacturing capability, providing $50 million to Nyrstar to modernise its Hobart zinc smelter.

This investment will be delivered in next week’s Budget, fulfilling a Labor election commitment.

Industry and Science minister Ed Husic said the Nyrstar Hobart zinc smelter is an important contributor to the Tasmanian economy, securing local jobs.

“This investment will help strengthen Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability of valuable metals necessary to our transition to net zero by 2050,” he said.

The measure will support a $400 million modernisation of the plant.

Nyrstar says this will secure the long-term sustainability of 650 jobs in Hobart and a further thousand jobs at the linked Nyrstar operations in Port Pirie, South Australia.

Further, the company says the facility will support jobs for more than 5000 people in direct supply chain companies in Tasmania and regional South Australia.

“Nyrstar plays a vital role in the production and supply of metals such as zinc, lead, silver and copper,” Husic said.

“This upgrade will create an advanced manufacturing facility, helping to secure a long-term future for zinc metal refining in Australia.”

About 90 per cent of Nyrstar’s raw material zinc for processing comes from Australian sources.

“We want to build a stronger and more resilient future and that includes adding value at home, delivering secure well-paid jobs and skilling up for the technologies of the future,” Husic said.

“Our investment in Nyrstar is one part of building that capability, with more to come through our $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund.”

The project will commence late in 2022 with construction expected to take 28 months and finish in 2024-25.

Both the Commonwealth and State Government will provide funds to support the project.