Bryah hits bonanza gold grade at WA site

Bryah Resources has encountered bonanza gold grades at Australian Vanadium’s namesake vanadium-titanium-magnetite project in Western Australia.

The company received assay results from 17 holes, with intercepts including 10 metres at 27.5 grams per tonne of gold from 53 metres.

This includes four metres at 64.3 grams per tonne of gold from 54 metres.

Bryah managing director Neil Marston said these latest gold assays confirmed the exciting gold potential of the historic mining area of Gabanintha.

“Last year we started assaying for gold from historical drilling within the vanadium deposit at Gabanintha,” he said.

“Recording exceptionally high-grade gold assays of 10 metres grading 27.5 (grams per tonne) gold with (one) metre assays of up to 182 (grams per tonne of gold) within a fault cross-cutting the high-grade vanadium zone opens up a whole new exploration concept for the company to target.”

Bryah found the high-grade gold in a cross-cutting fault zone within the vanadium-titanium-magnetite deposit, which stretches for around 11.5 kilometres within the project area.

The deposit has been proven for nickel, copper and gold presence, which Bryah considered to be prospective for extraction.

Bryah now plans to submit further archived drill samples pulps for gold analysis and further its reverse circulation (RC) drilling program.

The company owns nickel, copper and gold rights at Gabanintha, with Australian Vanadium holding the rights to vanadium, titanium, iron ore and cobalt.

The Australian Vanadium project is progressing through a bankable feasibility study to assess the possibility of mining and processing of the vanadium-titanium-magnetite deposit by Australian Vanadium.

Its latest feasibility study shows a potential mine life of 25 years based on multiple open pits.