Brokk smashes expectations in Las Vegas

A manufacturer remote-controlled demolition machines, Brokk has showcased a large range of new products at World of Concrete 2023.

Held in Las Vegas from January 17–19, World of Concrete is an annual international trade show for the commercial construction industry.

During the show, Brokk showcased its smallest and largest demolition robots, along with its new online service platform, My Brokk.

My Brokk is a comprehensive online support platform that offers multiple services in a single resource, including a library of manuals and other technical documents. The platform also grants users access to Brokk Connect, Brokk’s robot and fleet management system.

“Through My Brokk, Brokk owners have online access to equipment manuals, technical data, CE markings and diagrams for the first time,” the company said in a statement.

“The information is available through My Brokk’s Documents module, allowing a customer to find and download accurate, up-to-date materials at any time.

“The documentation is available for all current Brokk models and attachments, as well as older models.”

Brokk Connect will continue to evolve, providing real-time updates on machine run time, upcoming maintenance needs and machine location.

The Brokk 900, the world’s largest and most powerful demolition robot, and the Brokk 70, the smallest electric robot in the Brokk range, were also on display.

“The Brokk 900 is a big step up from its predecessor,” the company said.

“The design and engineering of the machine is reinforced, the power is increased, and the new breaker is more powerful, which means its operation is even more precise.”

The Brokk 70 is designed for the narrow and tight spaces found in interior demolition applications and is able to be transported on an ordinary passenger elevator, making it suitable for urban areas.

“As with all Brokk machines, the Brokk 70 offers superior reach and movement,” the company said.

“The machine also pairs seamlessly with concrete crushers, drum cutters, grapples, scoop buckets and more.”