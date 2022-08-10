Brimstone buy increases Platina’s WA presence

Platina Resources has significantly strengthened its Western Australian gold presence, signing a conditional binding term sheet with Sangold Resources to acquire 100 per cent of the advanced, high-grade, near-surface Brimstone gold project, 40 kilometres north-east of Kalgoorlie.

The deal also includes full ownership of the nearby Beete and Binti Binti gold projects.

Platina managing director Corey Nolan said the tenement package would add critical mass to the company’s WA gold portfolio at a low acquisition cost in world-class gold districts.

“Brimstone is an advanced stage exploration project with immense appeal given the previously defined broad widths and high-grade gold assay results from numerous holes drilled across the tenement package. This historical work has never been followed up with a systematic exploration campaign, and therein lies the opportunity,” he said.

“Brimstone includes six separate walk-up drill targets, including the Garibaldi prospect, which includes a historical drill intersection of 55 metres at 2.07 grams per tonne /t gold, and the Jammie Dodger prospect, which includes a historical drill intersection of 22m at 1.96g/t gold, both of which remain open in all directions.

“This new ground has the capacity to generate significant exploration results in the near term and will result in a solid pipeline of positive news flow over the next 12 to 24 months.”

Nolan said after completion of the transaction, the company’s top priority would be to immediately apply for further permitting at the Brimstone project, which had potential to progress quickly towards a mineral resource estimate.