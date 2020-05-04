Breaker encounters high-grade Lake Roe gold lodes

Breaker Resources has discovered high-grade gold lodes at the Bombora deposit at the Lake Roe project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

The latest drilling revealed strong preliminary results, including new sulphide lodes up to 630 metre below surface over a two-kilometre strike length.

They also include 1.85 metre at 12.94 grams per tonne of gold from 442.5 metre, 2.5 metre at 11.25 grams per tonne of gold from 585 metre and 2.46 metre at 14.01 grams per tonne of gold from 479.54 metre.

Breaker also revealed multiple areas of shallow bedrock gold of more than one gram per tonnes during its geochemical drilling.

This follows a six-kilometre-long gold system discovered at Lake Roe in 2015. Three subsequent phases of reverse circulation (RC) drilling led to three gold discoveries that now constitute one continuous 3.2-kilometre-long discovery called Bombora.

Breaker stated the latest drilling results had extended the overall length of the greenfields gold system to nine kilometres at the Lake Roe project.

Other lodes with similar strong visual characteristics were also intersected below the new high-grade lodes and in several other drill holes below the northern part of the open pit Bombora resource.

Breaker chairman Tom Sanders said that the results provided more firm evidence of the strong potential to grow the one million ounces of resource at Bombora.

“But given the scale of the greenfields gold system, we are now prioritising resource growth,” he said.

Breaker plans to perform RC and diamond drilling program targeting discovery and expansion below and along strike the Bombora resource throughout this year.

The Lake Roe project is located near large gold deposits in Western Australia, including Saracen Mineral Holdings’ Carosue Dam mine.