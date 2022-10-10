Bravus launches employment drive

As the Carmichael mine in Queensland ramps up its production capacity, Bravus Mining & Resources is after more recruits.

Exporting first coal at the start of 2022, the mine produces a high-quality thermal coal product with low sulphur, low trace elements and low ash which meets the import requirements of many international markets, including those in the Asia-Pacific region.

A Bravus spokesperson said Carmichael’s thermal coal is answering the call for global jurisdictions experiencing energy poverty.

“The mine continues to safely and efficiently ramp up to its constructed level of production which is in the order of 10 million tonnes per annum,” the spokesperson said.

“As we ramp up, we’re delighted to continue to offer roles for experienced truck, dozer, grader, and loader operators and tradespeople through our mining services contractor MacKellar Group.

“We believe coal will be a vital part of a sustainable energy mix for decades to come, and anyone interested in joining the team at Carmichael should look to apply through the Carmichael jobs portal.”

Bravus said that while Carmichael’s employment peaks have reduced from the mine’s primary construction phase, the company still has more than 750 people on site at any time, “while another third are on days off”.

More than 2600 direct jobs have been provided and more than $1 billion paid to regional Queensland contractors and businesses since construction began on the Carmichael project, with Townsville and Rockhampton the primary employment hubs.

To find out more, head to the Carmichael jobs portal here.