Bravus delivers grad program

Graduate engineers and environmental scientists have a unique opportunity to build on their tertiary education through a new graduate recruitment program from Bravus’ Australian businesses.

Bravus Mining and Resources and Bowen Rail Company have developed an integrated 18-month program, beginning in 2024, giving graduates the chance to immerse themselves in the mining and rail businesses.

Bravus Mining head of human resources Rebecca Wells said it was a once-in-a-lifetime offer for graduates to work on a new mine and Australia’s first new rail business in more than a decade.

“This isn’t your run-of-the-mill grad program where you are pigeon-holed into a single discipline,” Wells said.

“We’re looking for the best and brightest who are ready to challenge themselves, step outside their comfort zone and soak up everything they can across our two newest businesses.

“With both now full steam ahead into operations, this is an extraordinary opportunity for new graduates to learn, while earning and gaining critical industry experience across two industries.

“As both businesses are still very new, we have the benefit of being agile, responsive, and open to new technology and ideas to better our operations and make sure we are meeting our strict environment and other regulatory conditions.”

The program is open to graduates up to two years post-graduation in the following fields:

Mining engineers

Civil engineers

Mechanical engineers

Electrical engineers

Environmental science

Successful graduates will join the Bravus 18-month graduate program that includes competitive salaries, a lifestyle-friendly seven days on, seven days off roster, free air travel to and from the Carmichael mine from Townsville, Mackay or Rockhampton, as well as free meals and accommodation at site.

Graduates will benefit from the tutelage of the senior team members on-site, with additional off-site training provided though Bravus’ learning partner, CQUniversity Australia.

“We are a proudly regional Queensland based company with Bravus Mining and Resources headquartered in Townsville and Bowen Rail Company in Bowen,” Wells said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of the relaxed north Queensland lifestyle as well as the economic benefits that come with living in regional Queensland such as lower cost of entry to the housing market, access to top notch schooling and world-renowned tertiary institutions.”

Bravus Mining and Resources and Bowen Rail Company are part of Bravus, an Adani Group business which is at the forefront of the global energy transition and committed to delivering a sustainable energy mix.

Our other Australian businesses include Rugby Run solar farm, North Queensland Export Terminal and Abbot Point Operations.

For more information on the graduate program, click here.