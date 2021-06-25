Bravus breaks first coal milestone at Carmichael

Bravus Mining and Resources has struck first coal at the Carmichael project in Queensland with the company on track for its first export later this year.

According to Bravus chief executive officer David Boshoff, the milestone follows more than a decade-long effort to get mining operations up and running at the site.

“Throughout the last two years of construction and during the many years when we fought to secure our approvals, our people have put their hearts and souls into this project – it is wonderful that we have now struck coal,” he said.

“Nearly two years ago today we received our final approvals to develop the Carmichael mine and rail project. We have faced many hurdles along the way, but thanks to the hard work and perseverance of our team, we have now reached the coal seams.”

Bravus will produce 10 million tonnes of thermal coal per annum at the Carmichael mine.

India will be considered a “foundation customer” for Carmichael, with the country being the fourth largest electricity user in the world.

“The coal will be sold at index pricing and we will not be engaging in transfer pricing practices, which means that all of our taxes and royalties will be paid here in Australia. India gets the energy they need and Australia gets the jobs and economic benefits in the process,” Boshoff said.

The Carmichael coal mine is located in Queensland’s Galilee Basin with more than $1.5 billion in contracts awarded for the construction of the project.

The project has directly employed more than 2000 people with more than 9000 indirect jobs created.

It is expected to generate billions of dollars for the Queensland government in its first 30 years of operation.