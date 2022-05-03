Brand new brand for employer group

After 104 years in operation, the national employer association for Australia’s resources and energy industry has a new brand.

The Australian Mines and Metals Association is now the Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREEA).

AREEA chief executive Steve Knott said the association’s members, board and staff were excited for a new brand that reflected the full breadth of the group’s membership network.

“Everyone involved in our national network recognises and is proud of our 104-year-long heritage as the AMMA,” he said.

“However today AREEA’s membership is much more diverse than when we were founded way back in 1918.

“Our modern membership network spans every sub-sector of the resources and energy industry, including mining, oil and gas, exploration, construction, blasting, maritime, smelting and refining, transport, facilities management, and even renewables.

“AREEA’s membership base is the most diverse and nationally representative across the Australian resources and energy industry.

“Given many have become accustomed to referring to us as the ‘Australian resources and energy group’, our new AREEA brand also reflects how most of the market has understood us in recent years.”

With the re-brand, AREEA has launched a new website, which a member portal containing a huge range of resources, templates, tools and other information exclusive to members.

Aside from the new brand and website, AREEA still offers and delivers the same exceptional services and representation that its members have relied upon for more than a century: