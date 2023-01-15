Bradken acquires Linings

Bradken has announced its acquisition of Linings, a market innovation leader in composite mill liners.

Bradken’s expansion into the manufacturing of rubber composite mill liners and other products confirms its focus on serving the mining sector with innovative wear solutions and the importance of South America to Bradken.

“Over our 100-year history, Bradken’s customer focus has always shaped our innovation and growth,” Bradken chief executive officer Sean Winstone said.

“This acquisition is a perfect example of us listening to our mining customers and seeing immense value in broadening our range of solutions to fuel our growth.

“We are proud to lead the market in steel mill liners and, as mining operations develop, so will we.

“It’s great to expand our product offering into rubber composites and leverage the expertise and innovation of the Linings team to continue solving the challenges our customers face.”

Bradken began as an Australian foundry organisation and has grown to be a global entity focused on the mining sector and backed by an extensive manufacturing capability.

Outside of wear solutions for mineral processing, mining fixed plant and mobile plant applications, Bradken delivers highly engineered bespoke castings for a range of industries in North America and supports the Australian sugar industry.

This is the first manufacturing facility Bradken will have in South America.

Linings chief executive officer Manuel Marquez said he was proud of the organisation he and his team have built over the past 11 years and was confident it would continue to thrive under Bradken ownership.

“This is a very exciting time for all of us. Joining Bradken is an excellent opportunity to combine the innovative composite products we have developed over the past 11 years with the depth of Bradken’s centenary of foundry experience, innovation and customer focus,” Marquez said.

“This will allow us to have world-class tools and systems to provide our customers with outstanding pre- and post-sales service, as well as continuing to strengthen our supplier partnerships.”