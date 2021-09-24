Bowen Rail on track for Bravus coal delivery

Bowen Rail Company has taken a step closer to transporting its first coal for Bravus Mining and Resources’ Carmichael coal mine in north Queensland with the arrival of its state-of-the-art locomotives.

Bowen Rail chief executive officer Trista Brohier said the fleet of locomotives are the most technologically advanced freight locomotives Australia has ever seen.

“The locomotives boast new safety technology which improves braking and ease of operating, providing a safer environment for our train crew,” Brohier said.

“They have highly intelligent IT systems that enable us to operate the trains and track their movements from anywhere in the country and they are also more fuel efficient, using 10 per cent less fuel than the existing diesel trains in Australia.”

The arrival of the locomotives marks yet another milestone for the new regional rail company as the business prepares for operations.

Bowen Rail recently announced the construction of a rail yard being delivered for the business’ future which will see more than 100 construction jobs provided through local Bowen company, Hillery Group.

Completion of the yard is not required to start operation.

Recruitment is underway for train drivers and other roles including supervisors, maintenance planners, trainees and corporate positions which will see more than 50 new people employed for Bowen Rail Company throughout this initial phase.

“Despite the cutting-edge technology of our fleet, all our trains will have drivers. We will provide real jobs for real people,” Brohier said.

“We’re proud that our business is head-quartered in Bowen, delivering long-term economic benefits for the region, while also enabling us to draw on the highly-skilled rail and resources sector expertise that resides across the Whitsundays.

“For years we have talked about our commitments to regional Queensland, and today is another example of us delivering on those promises.”

The locomotives were officially welcomed into north Queensland by the Federal Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt and Queensland Minister for Resources Scott Stewart.

Brohier said the company was honoured to have both resources ministers on hand to unveil the locomotives, with their presence reinforcing the significance of the new rail business.

“As the name suggests, Bowen Rail Company is headquartered in Bowen, north Queensland and will create jobs and opportunities in the region for generations to come,” Ms Brohier said.

“We launched the Bowen Rail Company in August 2020 as the first new rail freight company to be established in Australia in decades, and now that our locomotives and wagons have arrived we will soon get on with transporting coal from the Carmichael mine to North Queensland Export Terminal.”