Bowen Rail Company found to have Adani directors

Bowen Rail Company (BRC) has launched a haulage business to service the Abbot Point export terminal on the Queensland coast, close to the Galilee Basin coal reserves.

Adani’s Carmichael coal mine is in the Galilee basin, with the ABC reporting that BRC is Adani-owned.

Australian Mining reached out to Adani for comment, and received a statement from a Bowen Rail Company spokesperson.

“We are proud to have launched the Bowen Rail Company last month, kickstarting a recruitment process for more than 50 employees who will come from Bowen and the surrounding regions,” the spokesperson said.

“The Bowen Rail Company has been many years in the planning and we are excited that our commitment to the region is now being delivered.

“Our state-of-the-art locomotives have been purchased and are due to arrive in 2021 and we are looking forward to growing our team. People can expect to see job advertisements for Bowen Rail Company over the next few months.”

Adani had signed more than $1 billion in contracts for the development and construction of the Carmichael mine and rail project as of early 2020.

The project, which is expected to create 1500 direct jobs and support thousands of jobs indirectly, is forecast to produce 10 million tonnes of coal per annum in its first stage.