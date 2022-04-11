Bowen brings Bluff online

Bowen Coking Coal has begun mining operations at the Bluff coal mine in Queensland, with HSE Mining performing an early works program on a three-year contract.

As the company transitions to become Australia’s next metallurgical coal producer, the Bluff mine will produce 80,000–100,000 tonnes of coal per month from July 2022.

The first machines to have mobilised include two excavator fleets, using a 600-tonne Liebherr R-996 for bulk overburden removal and a 250-tonne Hitachi EX-2500 for additional overburden and coal mining.

Bowen Coking Coal managing director and chief executive officer Gerhard Redelinghuys acknowledged the occasion for the burgeoning company.

“This is a very proud moment for Bowen. The commencement of coal mining at Bluff is a monumental move for the company as we take the major step from explorer to becoming Australia’s next multi-mine coal producer,” he said.

“It is also the culmination of many months of hard work from all involved and I want to thank all our stakeholders for their support, especially the Bowen board, management and staff who made this possible.”

HSE Mining has also provided mining services for the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) at the Saraji coal mine and for BHP Mitsui coal’s South Walker Creek coal mine.

HSE will operate the Bluff mine for three years using its own equipment, staff, systems and procedures under Bowen’s guidance.

Bowen is also aiming to ramp up production at its Broadmeadow East, Burton and Isaac River projects this year, targeting group production of five million tonnes per annum by 2025.

The company received multiple approvals for Broadmeadow East and Isaac River in March, accepting a mining lease and environmental authority, respectively.