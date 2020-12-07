Boss mulls over possibilities of production ramp up

Boss energy (formerly Boss Resources) plans to ramp up its production schedule at the Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia.

The company has identified cost savings and technical advancements that will be incorporated to the Honeymoon EFS.

The EFS is aimed at evaluating further savings and efficiencies, and is scheduled to be completed in the first half of next year.

This will form the basis of Boss’ investment decision ahead of the Honeymoon project restart, with the first stage of production ramp up taking place within 12 months from an investment decision.

“As we prepare Honeymoon for restart our focus has been on securing an optimal owners team structure and core in-house capabilities,” Boss managing director Duncan Craib said.

“Having achieved the right combination of engineering excellence and technical expertise we have successfully kicked off the enhanced feasibility study.”

In accordance to the EFS, Boss will use the IX (ion exchange) circuit to replace the SX (solvent extraction) circuit for uranium recovery, which is capable of producing around 0.84 million pounds of triuranium octoxide a year during the first stage of the Honeymoon project.

The stage two will see a production expansion of up to 2.45 million pounds a year.

Boss technical director Bryn Jones will lead the Honeymoon owners team, which comprises a project manager (Trevor Robinson), process consultant (Merrill Ford) and civil engineer (Jeremy Green).

GR Engineering Services will continue to serve as Boss’ engineering and lead study consultant at Honeymoon.