Boonanarring project to come to an end

Image Resources has advised that it will not be extending the mine life of the Boonanarring mineral sands project in Western Australia.

The company stated there were infrastructure and operational challenges to prolonging the life of Boonanarring, which is due to finish at the end of the September quarter of 2022.

The most prospective extension at Boonanarring North is located beneath a highway, close to two high pressure gas pipelines.

Image stated the time needed to receive approval for accessing these resources would exceed the remaining life at Boonanarring.

The transport of lower heavy minerals grades and zircon content of the Boonanarring Northwest and Gingin North deposits to the wet concentrate plant will also incur excessive cost.

The news comes as Image increased its total mineral resources at Boonanarring and Atlas by 22 per cent in tonnes, 5 per cent in total heavy minerals grade and 27 per cent in contained heavy minerals.

Image had aimed to identify additional ore reserves to extend Boonanarring’s life as part of its project More.

It now plans to relocate its wet concentrate plant to the Atlas project area as soon as mining and processing of the remaining Boonanarring ore reserves are completed.

Image estimated there would be no heavy minerals concentrate production for three months during the relocation of its dry mining fleet and wet concentrate plant.

This will cost Image an estimated $25 million, which the company is ready to pay from cash reserves.

Image is however considering potential future ore reserves for mining as smaller scale satellite operations, which is being assessed at Helene and Hyperion in the Atlas project area.