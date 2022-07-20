Boomerang returns promising results from small CapEx

Kula Gold has finalised the maiden mineral resource estimate for its Boomerang kaolin deposit near Marvel Loch/Southern Cross in Western Australia.

The independent JORC 2012-compliant analysis reports a total resource of 93.3 million tonnes of kaolinised granite, which is made up of indicated resource of 15.2mt and an inferred resource of 78.1mt. The orebody is open laterally in all directions.

The deposit was first discovered in July 2021 after testing a boomerang-shaped feature in the magnetic assays. The company then implemented a comprehensive drill program, and within 12 months converted a discovery drillhole to a maiden resource of scale.

The company said this was completed on a CapEx of only about $1.2m.

Commercialisation studies on the project have identified and advanced metakaolin production for the green construction industry, with a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Boomerang Kaolin, having been incorporated.

Kula notes that the use of metakaolin as a replacement for about 15 per cent of cement in concrete production has many benefits. For every residential house built using 100t of concrete, there is a reduction of about 8t in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The mineral exploration company has promising gold, copper, lithium, nickel, PGE, halloysite and kaolin projects in WA’s Southern Cross and Brunswick regions.