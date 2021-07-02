Boom continues strong year with Anglo extension

Boom Logistics has re-signed a contract to supply cranes and speciality resources for Anglo American across Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

The two-year agreement extended a long-term relationship with Anglo American at two open cut and three underground mines throughout the region.

Boom Logistics chief executive officer and managing director Tony Spassopoulos described how Boom would continue to add value for Anglo American.

“Our scope of works will include all general and speciality lifting requirements and all major shutdowns,” Spassopoulos said.

“Utilising a core crew of experienced personnel and assets, Boom will deliver project assurance with both planned and reactive maintenance works.”

Anglo American is the world’s third largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and Boom expressed great pleasure in adding to such an important economic contribution.

The lifting solutions company also added Fenner Dunlop to its books, as Spassopoulos explained.

“We have also commenced project work for Fenner Dunlop at the Anglo Coal Aquila mine where a new stacker conveyor is being constructed,” he said.

“We are proud to be recognised by the communities in central Queensland as a key service provider within this region.”

The contracts come just two months after Boom Logistics secured a $15 million contract with BHP at its Olympic Dam operation in South Australia.

BHP offered the smelter maintenance contract to Boom as part of Olympic Dam’s scheduled shutdown maintenance in 2021.

In May, Spassopoulos said it was a big moment for a developing business.

“Boom Logistics continues to win new mining maintenance work. We are very proud of our longstanding relationship providing services to BHP Olympic Dam, and pleased to support another major smelter shutdown program,” Spassopoulos said.