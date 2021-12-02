Bolstering businesses as they cut carbon

Climate change is the world’s hottest topic right now, and it’s evident that the Australian Government will rely on business to lead the charge towards meeting emissions targets.

Management consultancy firm Siecap Project Management and Advisory, headquartered in Brisbane, has stepped up to help businesses navigate this potentially complex transition, launching a suite of services aimed at easing the journey to compliance while identifying value-adding benefits.

As fully accredited carbon auditors, the Siecap team acts impartially to help organisations better understand the quantum and scale of their carbon footprint. Their bespoke services are designed to assist companies large and small across a variety of industries to:

understand their carbon footprint

explore the range of possibilities to minimise their emissions and offset what’s unavoidable.

The process also involves applying practical methodologies to extract data and optimise business operations, helping organisations to thrive through the transition.

Siecap’s executive general manager Richard Mulder said, “Our team has decades of experience working with companies indeveloping and implementing business improvement and project governance and compliance.

“Our carbon inventory services take the pain and complexity out of what can be a daunting experience. Our step-by-step approach and detailed reports will provide businesses with a firm base from which to monitor emissions.

“Our approach will also help them identify opportunities to shape business activities towards a net-zero or low-carbon future.”

Responding to a significant need, Siecap developed this new service suite to accommodate business-wide or individual projects.

It’s comprehensive in its coverage, from assisting with organisational data collection and conducting carbon inventory assessments and audits, to the final phases of reporting, verifying, and managing targets.

Driven by the company’s ethos to ‘create value beyond the project’, each service is intended to identify strategies to value-add beyond the imperative to meet International Standards.

Learn more about Siecap here.