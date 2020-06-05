BMD wins largest Adani Carmichael contract yet

Adani Australia has awarded BMD a $350 million contract for civil construction works for the Carmichael rail network in Queensland.

This is the largest Carmichael contract to date and takes the total value of Adani’s contract awards to over $1 billion.

BMD group executive director – operations Scott Power said he was pleased the company could continue to support regional Queensland through key infrastructure projects.

“The award of this contract is recognition of the capability and capacity of Australian contractors and provides a boost for our teams, supply chain and the communities in which we operate,” Power said.

“The project aligns with our core capability and we are extremely proud to be delivering certainty in such uncertain times through construction of a significant package of civil works related to the Carmichael rail network.

“With expertise developed over more than 40 years in business, BMD has established a proven reputation for the successful delivery of complex projects.”

Adani Mining chief executive officer Lucas Dow said this would deliver jobs and economic stimulus to regional Queensland at a time they were needed most.

“BMD is a proud Queensland company and we’re thrilled to have them on board,” Dow said.

“BMD has operated in North Queensland for more than 25 years, with Townsville forming their regional base for delivery of this contract.

“The civil construction of the rail network is being delivered in two parts – BMD will complete one section and we recently announced Martinus as our other civil rail contract partner.”

Dow reiterated that Adani was following all advice from Queensland Health and the Australian Government to keep its people and community safe while working through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Health and safety remains our first priority and we have adapted our operations in order to keep people in work and continue to provide new job opportunities,” he said.

“We remain on track to create more than 1500 direct jobs during the construction and ramp up of our project and some further 6750 indirect jobs.

“We understand how important it is to continue our operations where safe and practicable to provide certainty of employment for our staff, contractors and the thousands of people across north and central Queensland who indirectly rely on our project for their livelihoods.”