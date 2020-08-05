BMA hands Broadmeadow contract to Redpath

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) has contracted Redpath Australia for a shaft project at the Broadmeadow underground coal mine in Queensland.

The scope of the agreement includes the design and construction of the ventilation shaft.

Redpath expects to start recruitment shortly and commence work in the third quarter of this year.

Redpath Australia managing director Gavin Ramage said the company was looking forward to working closely with BMA in delivering the project safely and efficiently.

The Broadmeadow mine achieved record underground coal mined during the 2020 financial year.

The longwall operation is 30 kilometres north of Moranbah in the Bowen Basin region. It is owned by BHP and Mitsubishi Development in equal proportions.

Redpath specialises in shaft sinking, having experiences working in South American jungles, the Gobi Desert of Mongolia and the high Arctic.