BMA employee ceases work before testing positive for coronavirus

A BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) worker at the Blackwater mine in central Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.

Although BMA received the report last Friday (April 10), the worker has not been on site since April 1.

This is due to BHP’s coronavirus screening tool, which was used by the employee to self-assess his fitness to return to work.

He is now receiving appropriate health care and support at his home in the Rockhampton region.

A spokesperson for BMA said the company was set to provide him with a high level of support during this time.

“Overnight and this morning, we made contact with people who may have had interactions with this worker – those identified have been isolated as a precaution in line with health authority guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

“All workers currently on shift were also temperature tested by our paramedic overnight and no abnormal temperatures were returned.

“In line with our commitment to health and safety as our first priority, we will continue to work with local public health authorities and to reinforce strict social distancing, hygiene and cleaning practices to help Blackwater mine remain a healthy and safe place to work.”

According to the spokesperson, the use of BHP’s screening tool was an encouraging example of how the company is helping reduce the risks of coronavirus at its sites and in surrounding communities.

Blackwater is one of the seven Bowen Basin mines that BMA operates, aside from the Goonyella Riverside, Broadmeadow, Daunia, Peak Downs, Saraji and Caval Ridge mines.