BMA announces $5m STEM program for QLD schools

The BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) has joined a $5m partnership with schools throughout Queensland’s Bowen Basin to help boost technology-related education.

The partnership has been co-designed by BMA’s Bowen Basin Bright Minds, Education Queensland and 18 participating Bowen Basin schools, reaching more than 6,000 students.

The multi-million dollar initiative will see several Bowen Basin schools elevate to become Schools of Excellence in Technology, as they embed science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-focused learning into their curricula.

While there will be a clear technology focus, the partnership will give some freedom to the participating schools to determine the most effective ways to spend the fund, from professional development in technology for teachers to programming or equipment for students.

BMA asset president James Palmer said the program was developed following community feedback that skills and training in technology-focused areas were critical in making sure people were future fit.

“Our business, like the society in which we live, is changing rapidly. We want to make sure that local students have every chance to be a core part of what BMA becomes, and that we are building to a shared future,” Palmer said.

Moranbah State School Principal Anthony Edwards said the program was equipping students across Central Queensland with the skills necessary for their futures.

“This partnership allows us direct access to the funds, expertise and most importantly real life learning experiences that will ensure that our kids have a life of choice, not a life of chance when they enter the ever changing future workforce,” he said.