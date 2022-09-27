BlueVeinXL charges on

Austmine has been appointed as consortium manager to the new BluVeinXL Project, providing its members with a central and independent management body.

Austmine will support BluVein in engaging with leading global mining companies to join as funding members and assist in accelerating the next generation dynamic fast charging technology to a pilot demonstration.

Austmine’s director, international business, Dr Robert Trzebski noted, “Being directly involved with the BluVeinXL Consortium provides a unique opportunity to bring together world-class innovators in advancing electrification of mining haul trucks. Following on from last year’s Charge On Innovation Challenge it is very gratifying to see global collaboration continuing at an industry scale.”

With over 35 years combined R&D experience, BluVein was formed by Sweden’s electrified highway specialist EVIAS and Australia’s mining machinery, robotics, and power systems developer Olitek.

In March 2022, the company’s new product line BluVeinXL was selected by the Charge On Innovation Challenge patrons as one of the four winning dynamic fast-charging technologies. BluVeinXL will be capable of dynamically powering heavy-duty mining fleets with up to 250-t payloads, with the option to scale up even further to ultra-class fleets.

This power transfer capacity is enabled by BluVein’s patented, highly efficient and safety rated slotted rail design.

BluVein commenced conversations with leading global mining companies and fleet OEM’s to form the BluVeinXL Consortium, focused on delivering technology to a TRL6 MVP, in readiness for commercial deployment.

BluVein’s chief executive officer James Oliver confirmed, “All miners see the need for an industry-standardised, OEM-agnostic, safe, dynamic charging infrastructure to suit mixed OEM open-pit fleets. Feedback found BluVeinXL was the preferred solution over traditional overhead exposed wire catenary systems offered by other OEMs due to its safety, flexibility and standardisation.”

