Black Swan gets the go-ahead

Poseidon Nickel has reported that final work streams are now underway at its Black Swan project in Western Australia.

The project first commenced operations in 1997 and operated continuously until 2008.

In November 2022, Poseidon released its bankable feasibility study for a standalone 1.1-million-tonnes-per-annum mill feed option to produce smelter-grade concentrate.

Final work streams are now underway as Poseidon heads towards the restart of the project.

“The resource drilling program we just started aims to increase the life of mine and optimise the start-up mine production schedules for the Project,” Poseidon Nickel managing director and chief executive officer Peter Harold said.

“We are now primarily focused on the offtake and project financing work streams.

“Poseidon aims to finalise the preferred offtake and project financing partner(s) by early second quarter 2023.”

The company has commenced an 11,000m reverse circulations (RC) drilling program into the project, with drilling scheduled to be completed early February 2023 and all assay results expected by the end of March 2023.

The principal aims of the drill program include providing a more detailed production scheduling for commencement of operations, as well as material for ongoing metallurgical test work programs.

The company said any increase in the ore reserve of the Black Swan open pit would result in a longer mine life.

“While the plan is to commence operations producing the high-grade nickel concentrate, we have received strong interest in the rougher concentrate product, which has a lower nickel grade and higher magnesium oxide content, and therefore we are undertaking the feasibility study on this project – which we now refer to as the expansion project,” Harold said.

“If the rougher concentrate can be sold locally to a pressure oxidation or high-pressure acid leach plant with attractive nickel payability then it is possible Black Swan will switch from producing smelter grade concentrate to rougher concentrate at the optimal time in the future.”

The company is targeting final investment decision during the second quarter 2023, with a goal to commence concentrate production in 2024.