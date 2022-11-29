Black Dragon strikes gold at Padbury

Black Dragon has identified gold in soil anomalies at its 100 per cent-owned Padbury gold project near Meekatharra, Western Australia.

The soil program, consisting of 541 new samples tested using the innovative CSIRO Ultrafine technique, is the first significant gold exploration program at the project beyond traditional surface prospecting activity.

Significant gold in soil anomalies included:

▪ 3700m x 700m gold in soil anomaly at the Fenceline prospect

▪ 2300m x 1100m gold in soil anomaly at the Ross’s Bore prospect

▪ 1000m x 350m gold in soil anomaly at the Honey Pot Hill prospect

The Padbury project is an intrusion-related gold target located on the northern Yilgarn Margin.

The application of the Ultrafine geochemistry soil technique reduces the nugget effect and is designed to detect bedrock accumulation including gold from intrusion-related gold structures.

Black Dragon managing director Gabriel Chiappini said the results of phase 1 of this maiden exploration program using modern techniques at the recently acquired Western Australian asset gives confidence to proceed with the next phase of activity.

“I am pleased we achieved our objective of identifying drill targets with our first attempt at gathering data at Padbury Gold,” he said.

“Going forward, our next steps involve identifying drill targets for large-scale intrusion related gold structures existing at Padbury Gold.

“The company looks forward to developing its first Western Australian drill programs to test these compelling targets in an area that has long been subject to successful surface prospecting activity.”