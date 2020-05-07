BHP fits South Flank with CPS all composite roller conveyor

Conveyor Products & Solutions (CPS) is supplying the first all composite roller conveyor in the Pilbara region to BHP’s South Flank iron ore project.

CPS designed, engineered and fabricated the conveyor system idlers especially for BHP, which will run two 26-kilometre long conveyors to form South Flank’s main arteries.

One will run straight north from PC1 and the other will run a long curve from PC2 and run east into the transfer station, two kilometres south of the coarse ore stockpile.

The conveyors are constructed from 24,000 separate conveyor frames, assembled into modules, including approximately 14,000 high tolerance carry idler frames.

They also feature 72,000 of CPS’ patented Yeloroll HD composite rollers, which are used for their high durability, energy efficient and lighter and quieter properties.

The composite centre rolls are 220 millimetres in diameter, designed so BHP can reduce power draw along the conveyor, through geometry and material selection.

These unique conveyors are the culmination of three years’ collaboration between CPS and BHP, according to CPS chief financial officer Matt Einhorn.

“CPS is proud to have completed the supply of the South Flank overload conveyor idlers on time and in budget,” Einhorn said.

“We believe this represents one of the most advanced, reliable and cost-efficient overland conveyors in the world.

“On a more human level, manufacture of the conveyor rollers and frames required CPS production facilities to run over two shifts for nearly 10 months and employ more than 50 additional local staff.”

With the design work starting in 2017 and fabrication in 2019, BHP installed the conveyor rollers during April, despite challenges due to the coronavirus.