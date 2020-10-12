BHP chartered vessel encounters COVID-19 case

BHP has confirmed that a crew member onboard one of its chartered cargo ships at Port Hedland in Western Australia has tested positive for COVID-19.

A BHP spokesperson confirmed that the Vega Dream crew member had tested positive and was now in isolation, awaiting further testing.

“The person has been removed from the vessel by the department of health and is being isolated at Port Hedland Health Campus for further testing,” the spokesperson said.

“BHP is working with relevant authorities with the health and safety of crew members and the community as our first priority.”

The case was also confirmed by the Western Australian Minister for Health, Roger Cook, who stated that there was not yet a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) result for the crew member.

“The potential new case in Port Hedland (currently isolated) involving a crew member of the Vega Dream (does) not have a positive PCR result returned,” Cook wrote.

“An update on this will be provided. The steps taken today were precautionary, while the PCR test was processed.”

Vega Dream, which ships iron ore out of the Pilbara port on behalf of BHP’s iron ore operations arrived at Port Hedland on Saturday, October 10 at 4:07am, according to information from Vessel Finder.

The bulk carrier came to Australia from Taicang, China, before stopping in Shanghai and Manila, the Philippines during September.

Once it departs Port Hedland, the ship is set to sail to and arrive at the Port of Qingdao in northern China on October 22.