BHP becomes latest company to join Responsible Steel

BHP has joined forces with the international non-profit organisation Responsible Steel, signalling its commitment to continue developing a responsible steel standard.

This includes requirements for responsible sourcing of raw materials and measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions.

Responsible Steel brings together steel makers, producers and civil society groups from across the steel supply chain.

It works with companies such as BHP to increase their sustainability on the back of a new standard and certification program that aims to increase responsible sourcing, production and use and recycling of steel. This is the first ever global standard for sustainable steel.

“At BHP, we take a product stewardship view of how our commodities are used through the value chain,” BHP vice president for sustainability and climate change Fiona Wild said.

“We are pleased to join Responsible Steel and continue to partner with our customers to help improve sustainability and emissions standards in the steel making value chain.”

Responsible Steel director Matthew Wenban-Smith said the company was delighted to welcome BHP as its newest business member.

“Having one of the largest resource and mining companies in the world as a member sends a very strong signal and commitment to the steel sector to help achieve the responsible sourcing and production of steel,” Wenban-Smith said.

“In BHP we will have additional input, expertise and experience from an organisation committed to helping the sector reach higher levels of sustainability.”