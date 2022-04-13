BHP takes big strides in Indigenous employment

BHP has exceeded its Indigenous employment goal three years ahead of schedule in Australia, with Chile and Canada both on track to reach the goals too.

In 2019, the miner set out to achieve 5.75 per cent Indigenous workforce participation in Australia by the end of the 2020 financial year (FY20) and had reached 6.5 per cent by the end of the period.

It then reset its target to achieve 8 per cent by the end of FY25 and found this was achieved in its half year results for FY22.

BHP Minerals Australia president Edgar Basto said reaching these targets was beneficial to both BHP and the local Indigenous community.

“Creating more opportunities for Indigenous people, particularly in the Pilbara and other local communities in which we operate, is an important focus of BHP,” he said.

“Combined with our commitment to accelerated training programs, I am proud that we are providing more opportunities for Indigenous people.

“Reaching this target ahead of schedule is a great achievement for the whole team but our commitment doesn’t end there – we know there is plenty more work to be done.”

BHP has a targeted Indigenous recruitment campaign, which includes a tailored application process to consider the cultural needs of its applicants.

Of the 231 apprentices and trainees currently training at BHP’s Future Fit Academy outside Perth, 20 per cent are Indigenous.

BHP highlighted one such apprentice, Kyrell Rodney, who was enticed to join the company following a one-week mine visit through a program called Exploring Pathways.

“After the Exploring Pathways Program in Year 11, I knew I wanted to work at BHP – a year after I graduated, my application for an electrical apprenticeship was accepted,” Rodney said.

“Because the apprentice intake is so diverse, it has been a pretty comfortable and a good environment to work in – there is a lot of diversity in my team, about half of the team is Indigenous.”