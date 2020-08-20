BHP revamps executive leadership team

BHP has made a sweep of changes and additions to its executive leadership team to enhance the company’s future readiness and long-term growth.

Two new roles, chief technical officer and chief development officer, have been announced by BHP chief executive officer Mike Henry.

BHP asset president Olympic Dam Laura Taylor will become BHP’s chief technical officer starting September.

Tyler’s new role will see her take up responsibility for minerals exploration, health, safety and environment, centres of excellence, technology and the BHP operating system.

The company stated that this would “support operational excellence and growth through sharper focus, accelerated impact and more streamlined support to BHP’s assets.”

BHP group portfolio strategy and development officer Johan van Jaarsveld will also be enlisted as the company’s chief development officer starting September.

The new role will see van Jaarsveld be responsible for acquisitions and divestments, securing options in future-facing commodities using early stage commercial entry and strategy.

BHP also announced that acting chief technology officer Ragnar Udd will take up the role of president minerals Americas starting November, with Daniel Malchuck leaving the company at the end of the year.

Caroline Cox, BHP’s group general counsel and company secretary will undertake the position of chief external affairs officer from November, and will be responsible for the legal, governance, ethics and compliance, assurance and corporate affairs functions of the company.

As a result, Geoff Healy will leave the company at the end of the year.

BHP also previously announced that David Lamont will become the company’s chief financial officer from December, replacing Peter Beavan.

Udd and Cox will work with Malchuck and Healy, respectively, prior to being enlisted in their new roles to deliver a smooth transition.

“This team has the operational depth, commercial acumen, and global perspective to deliver on BHP’s purpose. We will build on BHP’s strong foundations to deliver attractive value and returns for shareholders and other stakeholders,” BHP chief executive Mike Henry said.

“We will accelerate delivery of the priorities we have set: safety and sustainability, operational excellence, and more options in future-facing commodities, underpinned by capital discipline, a commitment to social value and continued focus on people and culture.”