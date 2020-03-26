BHP releases rigorous coronavirus prevention policies

BHP has continued to implement stringent measures across its operating assets to reduce the risks of the coronavirus.

This is done on the back of the awareness that mining and petroleum operations do not give much opportunity for employees to work from home.

As a minimum, the controls that BHP has in place follow governments, world experts and health authorities’ guidelines, according to the company’s group health and safety executive (HSE) officer, Rob Telford.

“With the controls we’re implementing we are confident that our workplaces are safe,” he said.

“We are working to implement further controls at our operated sites and offices in real time against a fast moving backdrop, and we are working hard to make sure we have the necessary supplies and equipment to maintain safe and health working areas for our people.”

BHP intends to continue conducting regular audits on its safety controls and determine additional improvements that are required.

The world’s largest miner has already implemented social distancing at its sites, camps and offices, limited gatherings of people, banned international travel and increased flexible rostering.

BHP has also reduced the number of people on planes, buses and in vehicles and performed temperature checks and surveys before boarding company operated planes and buses.

Further, people at BHP mine sites are now limited to critical employees and contractors only.

To comply with state and national border closures, BHP has relocated people temporarily and is increasing personal hygiene protocols for its heavy equipment, trucks and light vehicles.