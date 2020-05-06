BHP reaches halfway mark of $50m COVID-19 support fund

BHP has allocated $25 million from its $50 million Vital Resources Fund over the past six weeks to support regional communities during COVID-19.

BHP announced the funding initiative in March, and has since supported 46 projects across Australia. The company also provided in-kind support to a number of smaller projects.

The spending was focussed on critical areas for Australia’s COVID-19 response, including local healthcare, essential services, business and financial support, mental health services, education and Indigenous communities.

BHP acting president operations minerals Australia, Edgar Basto said the funds provide critical financial support to help regional communities.

“This funding is being delivered to the people and communities who need it the most, through the organisations and initiatives who are working hard to provide vital support through this difficult time,” Basto said.

The key funding provided by BHP includes $7.95 million to set up two clinics in central Queensland in partnership with the Mackay Hospital and Health Services (MHHS) and Vanguard Health.

The clinics offer walk-in, drive-in, telehealth and regional outreach facilities to help ease the strain on public health facilities.

Food charity, Oz Harvest was another beneficiary, with BHP allocating $790,000 to help address food shortages among vulnerable people such as the elderly or those who are quarantined.

In Western Australia, BHP provided $2.66 million to Telethon Kids Institute for a research on the effectiveness of a drug in reducing the infectiousness of people who contract the virus.

Another $2 million was allocated to support extra capacity for the Royal Flying Doctor Service in the Pilbara. This goes on top of a $1.25 million funding for Foodbank to support the purchase and distribution of food to families and communities.

BHP also offered $910,000 to Foodbank South Australia to support service delivery during COVID-19, as well as a breakfast program for school children in regional and remote communities across South Australia.

Basto said the funds were part of BHP’s commitment to supporting regional communities.

“We are determined to play our part and the BHP Vital Resources Fund provides critical financial support to help regional communities across the country,” he concluded.