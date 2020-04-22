BHP pledges to SA sustainable development

BHP has inked its commitment to sustainable development in South Australia by becoming the latest signatory to the South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) Code of Conduct.

The code of conduct is adopted from the Minerals Council of Australia’s value framework.

It gives mining, oil and gas companies a structure in which to practice sustainable development and performance.

The framework is made up of 10 principles, including ethical governance, sound risk management, transparent engagement, healthy and safety, employee rights, community development and environmental management.

SACOME chief executive Rebecca Knol welcomed BHP as a signatory to the Code of Conduct, stating that BHP had a long history in South Australia of prioritising healthy, safety and environmental responsibility.

“As the resources sector responds to the impacts of COVID-19, these qualities, leadership and high standards have never been more important,” Knol said.

BHP asset president Olympic Dam Laura Tyler added that the company’s policies were consistent with the enduring value framework.

“Sustainability is core to BHP’s strategy and at the heart of everything we do,” Tyler said.

“We put health and safety first, we are environmentally responsible, we respect human rights and we support host communities.

“BHP is pleased to formalise our commitment to SACOME’s Code of Conduct as we lean into the challenge of COVID-19 (and) keep our communities safe and look after each other.”

BHP joins the likes of SIMEC Mining, Rex Minerals and OZ Minerals, which are also signatories of the code of conduct.