BHP pause on Qld coal investment hits Blackwater South

BHP chief executive officer Mike Henry made it clear this week the company is “reassessing” investments in Queensland coal following the state’s recent royalty hike.

Three new tiers of taxes were announced earlier this year as part of the Queensland state budget following a 10-year freeze for coal royalties, which had been capped at 15 per cent for prices above $150 a tonne.

The new royalty rates are 20 per cent for coal prices above $175 per tonne, 30 per cent for prices above $225 per tonne, and a 40 per cent tier that would apply when prices exceed $300 tonne.

According to Trading Economics, Newcastle coal futures – considered the benchmark for coal prices in Asia – were hovering above $US400 per tonne on Friday August 19.

“There’s been a significant increase in the sovereign risk associated with Queensland,” Henry said following the release of the miner’s 2022 financial report. “Which has caused us to say, ‘Well, we really can’t deploy further capital into that business for the time being’.”

BHP’s decision on coal investment has put plans for the Blackwater South mine in central Queensland on ice for the foreseeable future. The project was still going through the approvals process when BHP’s investment was paused.

Blackwater South had been expected to create 750 construction jobs and 1200 operation jobs at the open-cut mine, which would produce 10 million tonnes of coal annually across a 90-year lifespan.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive officer Ian Macfarlane, who has been a vocal critic of the royalty hikes, said he was not surprised by BHP’s decision.

“This decision (by BHP) to halt investment in Queensland for the foreseeable future and reassess its plans for the business going forward is typical of what we warned the Queensland Treasurer would happen since he unilaterally decided to add three new tax tiers to the coal royalty system in the May budget,” Macfarlane said.

State Treasurer Cameron Dick has defended the royalty increases.

“Queensland’s coal industry is in good health … with strong profits being made,” Dick said on Wednesday. “And I do not begrudge these companies their windfall profits.

“They are entitled to reap their fair share, just as the people of Queensland are entitled to reap their fair share as well.”

BHP reported $US9.5 billion ($13.6 billion) in earnings from coal in 2022, a 33 per cent increase from the previous year.