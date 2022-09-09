BHP maintaining its focus on copper

Despite OZ Minerals “disappointingly” knocking back its $8.4 billion takeover bid, chief executive Mike Henry said BHP has other avenues to securing more copper.

“BHP’s strategy is not dependent on mergers and acquisitions,” Henry said in a shareholder Q&A session.

“We’ve got this very clear focus on growth in copper, but there’s a number of levers that we are pulling to unlock that growth, starting with getting more out of the big resources that we have.”

What are those levers?

According to Henry, the biggest one is engaging in an accelerated effort to determine how the company can unlock more copper units “economically faster”.

“That’s going the lever that’s most within our control,” he said.

Henry also pointed to BHP’s strategy to gain “early-stage entry” on promising projects –

“getting on the ground floor with big resources” that have been discovered but not yet developed.

“So we have all these levers that we’re able to pull before we get to mergers and acquisitions (M&As),” Henry said.

“Any M&A that we would pursue would only be pursued if it’s strategically a good fit for us and if there’s value to be captured for BHP shareholders.”

When BHP made its failed play on OZ in August, the industry interpreted the unsolicited move as an effort to further boost its portfolio of future-facing resources, especially copper, with some speculating an improved offer could be coming.

“The deal would fast-track BHP’s desire to get more exposure to the metals needed for decarbonisation and electrification, specifically copper and nickel,” resource reporters wrote in the Australian Financial Review.

While Henry did not indicate whether BHP was still pursuing OZ Minerals, he did express his disappointment at the swift rejection.

“We approached them with a non-binding indicative offer that we thought was very compelling for all shareholders,” he said.

“And disappointingly, they chose not to engage with us.”