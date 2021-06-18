BHP inks cloud computing agreements with Amazon, Microsoft

BHP has sealed deals with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft to deliver cloud computing services to support the company’s digital transformation.

The miner will use AWS cloud services to provide data analytics and machine learning capabilities to deploy digital solutions across its global operations while improving overall performance.

BHP’s global applications portfolio will be hosted by Microsoft’s Azure platform to leverage its existing Microsoft licenses, including Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Azure, while reducing the miner’s dependence on regional data centres.

Microsoft stated it will be working with BHP’s global system integrators Accenture, Infosys and Cognizant to move BHP to the cloud over the next three years.

According to BHP chief technical officer Laura Tyler, the company’s collaboration with the two companies highlighted the importance of cloud computing to the mining giant’s digital transformation.

“Digital technology is in everything we do at BHP, from how we connect to our customers and partners every day, to how we extract and find resources more safely and sustainably,” she said.

“We are leveraging next-generation technologies like cloud, machine learning and data analytics to solve complex business problems and unlock value even faster.

“Cloud is the foundation to our plans, and it will enable us to deploy digital solutions to the frontline quickly and at scale. Cloud will dramatically reduce the amount of hardware on sites and reduce costs.

“We are thrilled to have AWS and Microsoft on board to ensure we have a strong foundation to accelerate our digital transformation plans and lift capability across the business.”

BHP has also launched an AWS Cloud Academy program to train its employees to use the software.

AWS vice president of engineering Bill Vass said BHP’s capabilities will be enhanced under the agreement.

“We’re excited to expand our collaboration with BHP and support them to become a more efficient and data-driven resources company,” he said.

“With AWS, BHP can put their vast global data to work, helping the company make the best possible decisions and better respond to market changes, while upskilling employees to prepare for the digital workforce.

“AWS is pleased to help BHP further drive efficiencies in their operations and set up the company for continued global success using the cloud.”

BHP previously adopted Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 mixed reality solutions.

“Our partnership with BHP will accelerate the company’s cloud journey, improve enterprise agility and security, and advance its sustainability commitments through better data insights,” Microsoft Worldwide Commercial Business executive vice president Judson Althoff said.