BHP inks deal with Ford for nickel supply

BHP has entered into a memorandum of understanding for nickel supply with leading automaker Ford Motor Company.

The targeted multi-year nickel supply agreement could start as early as 2025 and may involve additional commodities over time.

BHP will explore options to supply Ford Motor Company with nickel from its Nickel West asset in Western Australia, a producer of some of the most sustainable and lowest carbon intensity nickel in the world.

In addition, BHP and Ford Motor Company are exploring ways to make battery supply chains more sustainable and efficient, including opportunities for further alignment on best practice and raising ESG performance transparency.

BHP chief commercial officer Vandita Pant said BHP produced some of the lowest carbon intensity nickel in the world, and the company was working to reduce GHG emissions from its nickel operations even further.

“Sustainable, reliable production of quality nickel will be essential to meeting demand from automakers like Ford Motor Company who are focused on producing their vehicles in an increasingly sustainable way,” she said.

“We are pleased to announce this arrangement with Ford Motor Company, and more importantly, to collaborate with them on ways to make the battery supply chain more sustainable through our shared focus on end-to-end collaboration, as well as technological and commercial innovation.”

According to third-party analysis, BHP’s Nickel West asset has one of the world’s lowest operational carbon emissions intensities for nickel mining operations and plans to further reduce emissions, making BHP a partner of choice to battery electric vehicles manufacturers across the globe that value sustainability and transparency.

“Demand for nickel in batteries is estimated to grow four-fold over the next decade, in large part to support the world’s rising demand for electric vehicles,” she said.

“While what we produce is essential, never before has how we produce and manage our products through our supply chain been more important. Customers increasingly care about where products come from: their environmental and ethical footprints, as well as the efficiency and transparency of their supply chains.”