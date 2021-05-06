BHP hands Olympic Dam contract to Boom

BHP has awarded a $15 million smelter maintenance contract at the Olympic Dam operation in South Australia to Boom Logistics.

BHP has been setting Olympic Dam for the long-term, with exploration, maintenance and optimisation activities all occurring over the past 12 months.

The contract comes as part of the smelter campaign maintenance 2021 (SCM21) project, which is the next scheduled shutdown for Olympic Dam.

SCM21 is just one step in expanding Olympic Dam, and Boom will be supplying additional cranes, rigging and engineering services to contribute.

Boom chief executive officer and managing director Tony Spassopoulos said the latest contract only strengthens a growing relationship with BHP.

“Boom Logistics continues to win new mining maintenance work. We are very proud of our longstanding relationship providing services to BHP Olympic Dam, and pleased to support another major smelter shutdown program,” Spassopoulos said.

“During the SCM21 shutdown, Boom Logistics will have 40 cranes and approximately 150 crew on site at Olympic Dam. We have an experienced team on site with the priority on safety first and project delivery.

“Shutdowns are an essential part of mining maintenance, contributing to safe and effective production and productivity improvement.”

Boom has worked with BHP at Olympic Dam since 2012, supplying maintenance services on multiple scheduled shutdowns.

This year’s mobilisation of equipment will begin in June and will run from August to November 2021.

Other maintenance and optimisation activities at Olympic Dam over the past year have included bulk ore sorting and sensing from the Cooperative Research Centre for Optimising Resource Extraction, as well as trialling a new wastewater treatment chemistry.

The Olympic Dam mine holds one of the world’s most significant copper, gold and uranium deposits.