BHP goes on hiring spree to spur virus-hit economy

BHP plans to recruit 1500 people to support the company’s operations in the short term amid a “difficult” time.

The jobs will be offered as six-month contracts, with roles spanning from machinery and production operators, truck and ancillary equipment drivers, excavator operators, diesel mechanics boilermakers, to trade assistants.

BHP will also offer work opportunities to electricians and cleaners, and create warehousing roles.

The jobs will be spread across BHP’s iron ore, coal and copper operations in Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia.

BHP intends to turn some of these jobs into permanent roles at the end of the six-month contract period, stating it could increase the number of jobs available.

Edgar Basto, acting Minerals Australia president at BHP, said supporting its people, communities and partners, safely, was the highest priority.

“As part of BHP’s social distancing measures we are introducing more small teams with critical skills to work dynamically across different shifts,” he said.

“The government has said that resources industry is vital in Australia’s response to the global pandemic. We are stepping up and providing jobs and contracts. Our suppliers, large and small, play a critical role in supporting our operations.

“It is a tough time for our communities and the economy. We must look out for each other as we manage through this together.”