BHP gets iron ore vessel moving

BHP’s world first LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carrier transporting iron ore between Western Australia and Asia has set sail.

On its maiden voyage, MV Mount Tourmaline arrived at Jurong Port in Singapore for its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation which will take place through the first LNG bunker vessel in Singapore, the FueLNG Bellina.

FueLNG, a joint venture between Shell Eastern Petroleum and Keppel Offshore & Marine, operates the bunker vessel.

BHP awarded Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) a five-year contract for five LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carriers in September 2020, and awarded the LNG fuel contract to Shell in December 2020.

“These dual-fuel LNG Newcastlemax vessels are a world’s first, but more importantly, they represent a culture shift in shipping and mining,” EPS chief executive officer Cyril Ducau said.

“These ships tell both industries that significant carbon emission reduction is available today and necessary to implement, as we work towards net zero solutions. EPS would like to congratulate BHP, FueLNG, MPA, and Shell for being leaders in the decarbonisation movement.”

After LNG bunkering, the 209,000-deadweight tonne vessel will leave for Port Hedland in WA for iron ore loading operations.

“BHP works with our suppliers to embed innovative and sustainable solutions in our supply chain,” BHP chief commercial officer Vandita Pant said.

“This vessel delivers significant improvements to energy efficiency and emissions intensity, as well as reduced overall GHG emissions in our value chain.

“These LNG-fuelled vessels are expected to reduce GHG emissions intensity by more than 30 per cent on a per voyage basis compared to a conventional fuelled voyage and will contribute towards our 2030 goal to support 40 per cent emissions intensity reduction of BHP-chartered shipping of our products.”