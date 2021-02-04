BHP extends Pilbara education program

BHP has renewed an education partnership agreement with the Western Australian Government that will help prepare students across the Pilbara region for school.

The partnership began in 2005, and with BHP’s $6.6 million renewal, it will extend until 2023.

The state government stated that this was the largest corporate and government partnership for the delivery of a public education program in regional Western Australia.

BHP will allocate $3 million of the funding to ensure families have access to important services and early intervention to prepare children from birth to eight years for school.

It will also invest more than $3 million to provide students with clear pathways from primary to secondary school and into training, further study and employment.

Students from years seven to 10 will have the opportunity to participate in job trials, work experience and community service.

BHP Western Australia Iron Ore, asset president, Brandon Craig said the company believed that young people living in the Pilbara should have access to the highest quality of education and support services.

“The next phase of the partnership builds on the success of previous years. It will help set up children for the best possible start to school,” he said.

“And young people will graduate with important job-ready skills, and the ability to take advantage of the rewarding employment opportunities across the Pilbara.”

Western Australia’s Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery agreed that education was the key to setting young people up for successful lives.

“This partnership provides schools and families with the skills, tools and resources to prepare students,” she said.

The partnership will support schools in Hedland and Newman, along with others in the Pilbara region including Onslow Primary School and Jigalong Remote Community School.