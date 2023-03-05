BHP delivers on Indigenous community support

BHP has contributed to a new assisted living facility for the Parnpajinya community in Newman, WA.

The mining company has contributed an eight-unit housing complex for a project run by East Pilbara Independent Support (EPIS), an aged care and disability service provider.

The project involves refurbishing properties to provide safe and culturally appropriate accommodation for residents of the Parnpajinya community. EPIS works in consultation with Indigenous community leaders to ensure the best possible services.

The facility received $4 million in funding from the WA Government.

BHP Newman operations general manager Dan Heal said the company was proud to partner with local organisations and contribute to the community.

“Building and maintaining these positive relationships with local stakeholders is key to creating long-term social value and a sustainable community,” Heal said.

The assisted living facility was recently officially opened by WA Regional Development Minister Don Punch.

“The opening of this facility is the first step in supporting residents to have greater access to community and social services and improved living conditions,” Punch said.

“All residents will be provided with wraparound services to support them in making significant life-changing decisions about their futures, including reengaging with services to improve health and wellbeing, lifestyle, education, employment and economic development opportunities.

“This new facility is part of … a major initiative of the State Government to improve the lives of Aboriginal people living in the Pilbara.”

The new contribution is not BHP’s first time supporting the Indigenous community in the Pilbara.

The company last month signed a contract with a Pilbara Traditional Owner business for the supply of up to 4000 tyres a year for use across its Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) mining operations.

The Traditional Owner business, Gallawinya, will supply BHP with tyres to fit light vehicles and light trucks across the vast WAIO operations.

According to BHP, Gallawinya is one of more than 80 Indigenous and Traditional Owner businesses with which it engaged in the first half of 2023. WAIO has so far injected roughly $120 million into these businesses, with a 2023 target of $225 million.