BHP backing AusIMM for the long haul

BHP and AusIMM have expanded their partnership at a time when professional development in the resources industry has never been more important.

One of AusIMM’s key activities is to develop and deliver internationally renowned technical mining conferences in partnership with mining leaders committed to best practice.

As the two companies continue to foster excellence and expertise, BHP has extended its support as major sponsor for an additional nine AusIMM mining conferences until 2025.

Leveraging BHP’s global team of thought leaders, AusIMM will extend the possibilities of its conference programs, where technical expertise and development is at the forefront.

“The partnership extension reaffirms our commitment to providing outstanding opportunities for professional development and knowledge sharing, both to AusIMM members and industry professionals all around the world,” AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin said.

“Building strong relationships with globally-renowned partners like BHP helps us to access and share the latest technical advancements and innovations with our global community of professionals.

“It is these professionals who are shaping the future of our industry, helping us meet growing global demand for the metals and minerals needed for modern, sustainable societies.”

The partnership will enable BHP to support sixty emerging student interns through AusIMM’s student memberships, facilitating the next generation of resources professionals.

Upcoming AusIMM technical conferences include the International Mining Geology Conference in Brisbane and online from March 22-23 and the Minesafe International Conference in Perth and online from May 4-5.

The Gold Plant of the Future Symposium takes place from May 11-12 in the Blue Mountains region of New South Wales, while the Open Pit Operators Conference comes to Perth from June 21-22.

Following that, AusIMM has technical conferences related to lithium and battery metals, underground operations, mine ventilation and much more, before 2022 is out.