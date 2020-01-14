BHP advances South Flank project construction

BHP has commenced the construction of the ore handling plant in the South Flank project in Western Australia.

Fluor Corporation, which provides engineering, procurement and construction management services on South Flank, has erected the first 1500 tons of modules in the plant.

BHP plans to include a 72 million tonne a year crushing and screening plant in the South Flank project, in addition to an overland conveyor system and rail-loading facilities.

According to Fluor project director Richard Gerspacher, the project team has worked “extremely hard” to get the South Flank project to its position.

“Based on the project routines and culture we’ve created, I am confident that the project will continue to proceed in a positive manner as we work towards first ore,” he said.

The construction milestone is a critical sequence to first ore and comes following the achievement of 50 per cent project completion in October last year.

Construction at South Flank began in July 2018.

The South Flank project is expected to engage a workforce of more than 9000 people over its project life.

“We are extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish with BHP on this project including our commitment to achieve diversity through the hiring of indigenous and local team members,” Fluor Mining and Metals business president Tony Morgan said.

“The pioneering integrated team approach on this project is truly a collaborative effort.

“We look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship with BHP on this project and beyond.”

Fluor previously performed the feasibility study for South Flank before it was awarded the follow-on construction and project management scope.