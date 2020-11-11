Bellevue sustains high-grade gold discovery momentum

Bellevue Gold has recorded more high grade results at its namesake project in Western Australia, catapulting its resource to more than one million ounces.

The boost in its indicated resource was driven by infill drilling at the Deacon North and Armand lodes, which were completed between August and November this year.

Bellevue stated that the 20 per cent increase in its indicated resource to 1.04 million ounces at 11.4 grams per tonne would bolster its economic study for the Bellevue project, resulting in a longer mine life, enhanced output and increased financial returns.

Bellevue managing director Steve Parsons said there was more high-grade gold to come, with the resource potentially getting even larger.

“To have an indicated resource of this size and this grade and with such immense scope for further increases highlights the underlying strength of the project,” he said.

“Despite the huge success we have had, I have no doubt that there is still a lot more high-grade gold to be found at Bellevue.

“We are consistently hitting gold along strike and are continuing to find new discoveries with ongoing drilling.”

Bellevue is continuing its “aggressive drill program” to underpin the project’s economic studies in the March 2021 quarter.