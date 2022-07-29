Bellevue Gold strikes first ore

The Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia has hit first ore.

The Armand heading is one of three independent production areas in the mine’s northern production centre and is now ready for ore development.

Two more independent production areas are being established in the southern production centre.



The miner said the strategy was designed to deliver a diversified, low-risk operation with maximum flexibility and scalability.



The maiden Armand development ore had a weighted average grade for the development face of 7 grams per tonne and will be stockpiled on the run-of-mine (ROM) pad ahead of first production.

ROM stockpile is forecast to exceed 200,000t at more than 5g/t gold ahead of plant commissioning in the second half of CY2023, significantly de-risking the ramp-up phase.

The high-grade Armand structure was intersected as predicted and reconciles well with the resource model for the area.