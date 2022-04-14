Bellevue Gold Develops $400m contract

Develop has been awarded a $400 million four-year mining contract at Bellevue Gold’s namesake gold mine in Western Australia.

The contract is for Develop’s Underground Services division to undertake construction, development and production activities at the underground mine commencing in the June quarter of 2022.

Develop has established a highly experienced team of underground mining specialists led by managing director Bill Beament.

The Develop underground services team also includes manager mining underground Paul Nilsson, maintenance manager underground Aaron Armstrong and has appointed Jordan Hall as project manager for the Bellevue contract.

“Our team is perfectly suited to the Bellevue project, with decades of underground development and production experience, particularly in WA gold projects,” Beament said.

“We have access to an extensive pool of specialists across the required disciplines, many of whom are unquestionably world-class, and we are well-advanced in securing the latest equipment.

“Our business model has attracted extensive interest from industry people, we have strong track records of operational excellence on all levels, and we are ready to deploy our skills and expertise.”

Beament said Bellevue’s strong commitments to ESG targets were aligned with Develop’s own core beliefs.

“This is an enormous opportunity for both companies. Bellevue is an exceptional gold asset with a great production outlook and low all-in sustaining costs in the heart of WA,” he said.

“It is one of the largest contracts in the WA gold mining industry. It is also one of the most environmentally ambitious projects, with the aim of producing Australia’s first carbon-neutral gold.

“I have no doubt that applying the combined skills and experience of the Bellevue and Develop teams to this exceptional asset will ensure strong returns for all stakeholders.”