Bellevue Gold awards contract for flagship project

Australian mining company Bellevue Gold has awarded a contract for open-pit mining and the construction of a tailings facility to a subsidiary of mining contractor NRW Holdings.

The $24 million contract covers operations at the Bellevue gold project in WA and will see NRW begin mining at the Vanguard open pit in late March. Waste from mined materials will form the basis of the tailings facility.

NRW has indicated that, where possible, it will source materials and supplies from nearby Leinster and Kalgoorlie to support the local economy.

Vanguard open-pit mine is scheduled to provide approximately 10,000 ounces, which will be available for processing mid-2023, offering Bellevue the opportunity to generate early cashflow via a toll treating arrangement.

The contract is scheduled for completed in November.

NRW chief executive officer Jules Pemberton said he was “delighted” to have been awarded the contract with Bellevue Gold.

“NRW has a long history as a high-quality provider of mining services to our clients in the Gold Industry and I look forward to a successful partnership with Bellevue,” he said.

Just this month, Bellevue reshuffled its board in anticipation of production and cashflow at its gold project.

Darren Stralow was appointed managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Stralow has served as an executive since late 2021 and has now officially taken the helm.

Bill Sterling, who previously held a senior role at Northern Star, was appointed chief operating officer to assist with the transition period.

“Bellevue is set to start production later this year,” Bellevue chairman Kevin Tomlinson said. “With this in mind, it is the right time to appoint the team who will lead our company into the next highly rewarding phase of its growth and development.”